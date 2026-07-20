Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Julie Sinton Pruniski, Regional Economic Action Coalition (REACH) Central Coast Vice President of Projects and Programs, delivers a presentation on the Space Vandenberg program during a Spaceport of the Future Industry Day at Vandenberg Space Force Base, California, July 29, 2026. Space Vandenberg is a state-backed initiative designed to expand regional aerospace education, accelerate commercial spaceport infrastructure, and secure California's leadership in the global space economy. . Developed in partnership with the California Jobs First program and the Governor's Office of Business and Economic Development (GO-Biz), this initiative aims to drive sustainable economic growth across the Central Coast. As the Department of the Air Force and Space Launch Delta 30 transition the West Coast range into a high-capacity spaceport, these public-private collaborations serve as a critical national security effort to eliminate infrastructure bottlenecks and achieve a resilient, launch-on-demand posture to preserve the American way of life. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Olya Houtsma)