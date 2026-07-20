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U.S. Space Force Col. James T. Horne III, Space Launch Delta 30 commander, delivers closing remarks during a Spaceport of the Future Industry Day at Vandenberg Space Force Base, California, July 29, 2026. The event brought together government, military and industry partners to discuss infrastructure modernization efforts that support increased launch capacity, operational resilience and future national security and commercial space missions. As the Department of the Air Force and Space Launch Delta 30 transition the West Coast range into a high-capacity spaceport, these public-private collaborations serve as a critical national security effort to eliminate infrastructure bottlenecks and achieve a resilient, launch-on-demand posture to preserve the American way of life. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Olya Houtsma)