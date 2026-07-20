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Industry, government and military representatives attend a presentation during the Spaceport of the Future Industry Day at Vandenberg Space Force Base, California, July 29, 2026. The forum provided mission partners an opportunity to discuss future infrastructure investments that support the installation’s growing launch mission and long-term modernization objectives. As the Department of the Air Force and Space Launch Delta 30 transition the West Coast range into a high-capacity spaceport, these public-private collaborations serve as a critical national security effort to eliminate infrastructure bottlenecks and achieve a resilient, launch-on-demand posture to preserve the American way of life. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Olya Houtsma)