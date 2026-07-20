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Attendees listen to presentations during a Spaceport of the Future Industry Day at Vandenberg Space Force Base, California, July 29, 2026. Space Launch Delta 30 hosted the event to share updates on modernization projects through public/private partnerships supporting the future of the nation’s premier West Coast spaceport. As the Department of the Air Force and Space Launch Delta 30 transition the West Coast range into a high-capacity spaceport, these public-private collaborations serve as a critical national security effort to eliminate infrastructure bottlenecks and achieve a resilient, launch-on-demand posture to preserve the American way of life. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Olya Houtsma)