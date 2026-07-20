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An attendee asks a question during a Spaceport of the Future Industry Day at Vandenberg Space Force Base, California, July 29, 2026. Interactive discussions between government officials and industry representatives helped identify opportunities and challenges associated with modernizing infrastructure to meet future launch requirements. As the Department of the Air Force and Space Launch Delta 30 transition the West Coast range into a high-capacity spaceport, these public-private collaborations serve as a critical national security effort to eliminate infrastructure bottlenecks and achieve a resilient, launch-on-demand posture to preserve the American way of life. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Olya Houtsma)