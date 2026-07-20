213th EIS communications work

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Copper wire runs across the ground to the base of a communications tower while Airmen from the 213th Engineering Installation Squadron perform repairs at Bull Hill Mountain near West Point, New York, July 15, 2026. The 213th EIS repaired the tower’s obstruction lighting and lightning protection over two weeks. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Sarah Post)