213th EIS communications work

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A bag of tools is flown up to Airmen in the 213th Engineering Installation Squadron who are making repairs on a communications tower on Bull Hill Mountain near West Point, New York, July 15, 2026. The 213th EIS team repaired the tower's lightning protection and obstruction lighting. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Sarah Post)