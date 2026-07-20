213th EIS communications work

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Tech. Sgt. Bryan Ford, 213th Engineering Installation Squadron technician, climbs a communications tower on Bull Hill Mountain near West Point, New York, July 15, 2026. Ford and the 213th EIS team repaired the tower's lightning protection and obstruction lighting over a two week period. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Sarah Post)