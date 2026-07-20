Tech. Sgt. Bryan Ford, 213th Engineering Installation Squadron technician, climbs a communications tower on Bull Hill Mountain near West Point, New York, July 15, 2026. Ford and the 213th EIS team repaired the tower's lightning protection and obstruction lighting over a two week period. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Sarah Post)
|Date Taken:
|07.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.29.2026 10:28
|Photo ID:
|9837957
|VIRIN:
|260715-Z-SE585-1030
|Resolution:
|5154x3436
|Size:
|2.79 MB
|Location:
|NEW YORK, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 213th EIS communications work [Image 13 of 13], by SSgt Sarah Post, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.