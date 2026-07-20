213th EIS communications work

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Tech. Sgt. Jesse Menghini, 213th Engineering Installation Squadron radar airfield & weather systems technician, works atop a communications tower at Bull Hill Mountain near West Point, New York, July 15, 2026. Menghini repaired the tower’s obstruction lighting while the remainder of the 213th EIS team repaired the tower's lightning protection. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Sarah Post)