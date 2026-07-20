(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Digital Visual Information Distribution System Logo

    213th EIS communications work [Image 3 of 13]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    213th EIS communications work

    NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    07.15.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Sarah Post 

    105th Airlift Wing

    Tech. Sgt. Jesse Menghini, 213th Engineering Installation Squadron radar airfield & weather systems technician, works atop a communications tower at Bull Hill Mountain near West Point, New York, July 15, 2026. Menghini repaired the tower’s obstruction lighting while the remainder of the 213th EIS team repaired the tower's lightning protection. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Sarah Post)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.15.2026
    Date Posted: 07.29.2026 10:28
    Photo ID: 9837950
    VIRIN: 260715-Z-SE585-1009
    Resolution: 5354x3569
    Size: 2.97 MB
    Location: NEW YORK, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 213th EIS communications work [Image 13 of 13], by SSgt Sarah Post, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    213th EIS communications work
    213th EIS communications work
    213th EIS communications work
    213th EIS communications work
    213th EIS communications work
    213th EIS communications work
    213th EIS communications work
    213th EIS communications work
    213th EIS communications work
    213th EIS communications work
    213th EIS communications work
    213th EIS communications work
    213th EIS communications work

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NYNG
    213th Engineering Installation Squadron
    Engineering Installation
    105th Airlift Wing
    Air National Guard
    engineering

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery