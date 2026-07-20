213th EIS communications work

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Staff Sgt. Obrian Barnett 213th Engineering Installation Squadron technician, sets equipment up at the base of a communications equipment before climbing up at Bull Hill Mountain near West Point, New York, July 15, 2026. Barnett and the 213th EIS team repaired the tower's lightning protection and obstruction lighting over a two week period. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Sarah Post)