Staff Sgt. Obrian Barnett and Tech. Sgt. Bryan Ford, 213th Engineering Installation Squadron technicians, climb a communications tower on Bull Hill Mountain near West Point, New York, July 15, 2026. Barnett, Ford and the 213th EIS team repaired the tower's lightning protection and obstruction lighting. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Sarah Post)
|Date Taken:
|07.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.29.2026 10:28
|Photo ID:
|9837955
|VIRIN:
|260715-Z-SE585-1013
|Resolution:
|2688x4032
|Size:
|2.07 MB
|Location:
|NEW YORK, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 213th EIS communications work [Image 13 of 13], by SSgt Sarah Post, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.