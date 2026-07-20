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    213th EIS communications work [Image 7 of 13]

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    213th EIS communications work

    NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    07.15.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Sarah Post 

    105th Airlift Wing

    Staff Sgt. Obrian Barnett and Tech. Sgt. Bryan Ford, 213th Engineering Installation Squadron technicians, climb a communications tower on Bull Hill Mountain near West Point, New York, July 15, 2026. Barnett, Ford and the 213th EIS team repaired the tower's lightning protection and obstruction lighting. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Sarah Post)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.15.2026
    Date Posted: 07.29.2026 10:28
    Photo ID: 9837955
    VIRIN: 260715-Z-SE585-1013
    Resolution: 2688x4032
    Size: 2.07 MB
    Location: NEW YORK, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 213th EIS communications work [Image 13 of 13], by SSgt Sarah Post, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    NYNG
    213th Engineering Installation Squadron
    Engineering Installation
    105th Airlift Wing
    Air National Guard
    engineering

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