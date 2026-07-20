213th EIS communications work

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Staff Sgt. Obrian Barnett and Tech. Sgt. Bryan Ford, 213th Engineering Installation Squadron technicians, climb a communications tower while Tech. Sgt. Jesse Menghini, 213th EIS radar airfield & weather systems technician, works atop the tower at Bull Hill Mountain near West Point, New York, July 15, 2026. The 213th EIS team repaired the tower's lightning protection and obstruction lighting over a two week period. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Sarah Post)