213th EIS communications work

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Staff Sgt. Obrian Barnett and Tech. Sgt. Bryan Ford, 213th Engineering Installation Squadron technicians, install communications equipment on a communication tower on Bull Hill Mountain near West Point, New York, July 15, 2026. The 213th EIS team repaired the tower's lightning protection and obstruction lighting. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Sarah Post)