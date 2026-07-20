Airman 1st Class Jesse Maltzman, and another Airman from the 213th Engineering Installation Squadron use a cable to lift tools up a communications tower at Bull Hill Mountain near West Point, New York, July 15, 2026. The 213th EIS team performed repairs over a two week period to repair the tower's lightning protection and obstruction lighting. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Sarah Post)
|Date Taken:
|07.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.29.2026 10:28
|Photo ID:
|9837951
|VIRIN:
|260715-Z-SE585-1010
|Resolution:
|6048x4032
|Size:
|4.12 MB
|Location:
|NEW YORK, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 213th EIS communications work [Image 13 of 13], by SSgt Sarah Post, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.