Champion Brigade Joint Airdrop of Class I Supplies with ROK Forces

Rations fall to the ground by parachute near Yeoju, South Korea, July 16, 2026. Division Sustainment Brigade, 2d Infantry Division/ROK-U.S.Combined Division, joined Republic of Korea Army and Airforce partners to practice dropping rations by plane. (U.S. Army photo by ROK Capt. Yerin Jeon)
|Date Taken:
|07.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.21.2026 00:01
|Photo ID:
|9821729
|VIRIN:
|260716-D-A0651-1005
|Resolution:
|1536x2048
|Size:
|678.38 KB
|Location:
|YEOJU, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
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