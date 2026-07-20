Champion Brigade Joint Airdrop of Class I Supplies with ROK Forces

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Soldiers assigned to Division Sustainment Brigade, 2d Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division, work together to pick up supplies after an airdrop near Yeoju, South Korea, July 16, 2026. Champion Brigade joined Republic of Korea Army and Airforce partners to practice dropping rations by plane. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Mark Bowman)