Soldiers assigned to Division Sustainment Brigade, 2d Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division, work together to pick up supplies after an airdrop near Yeoju, South Korea, July 16, 2026. Champion Brigade joined Republic of Korea Army and Airforce partners to practice dropping rations by plane. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Mark Bowman)
|Date Taken:
|07.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.21.2026 00:01
|Photo ID:
|9821724
|VIRIN:
|260716-A-BF020-1007
|Resolution:
|6240x4160
|Size:
|9.56 MB
|Location:
|YEOJU, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Champion Brigade Joint Airdrop of Class I Supplies with ROK Forces [Image 11 of 11], by SPC Mark Bowman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.