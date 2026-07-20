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    Champion Brigade Joint Airdrop of Class I Supplies with ROK Forces [Image 11 of 11]

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    Champion Brigade Joint Airdrop of Class I Supplies with ROK Forces

    YEOJU, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    07.15.2026

    Photo by Spc. Mark Bowman 

    2ID Sustainment Brigade

    Soldiers assigned to Division Sustainment Brigade, 2d Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division, work together to pick up supplies after an airdrop near Yeoju, South Korea, July 16, 2026. Champion Brigade joined Republic of Korea Army and Airforce partners to practice dropping rations by plane. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Mark Bowman)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.15.2026
    Date Posted: 07.21.2026 00:01
    Photo ID: 9821724
    VIRIN: 260716-A-BF020-1007
    Resolution: 6240x4160
    Size: 9.56 MB
    Location: YEOJU, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Champion Brigade Joint Airdrop of Class I Supplies with ROK Forces [Image 11 of 11], by SPC Mark Bowman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Champion Brigade Joint Airdrop of Class I Supplies with ROK Forces
    Champion Brigade Joint Airdrop of Class I Supplies with ROK Forces
    Champion Brigade Joint Airdrop of Class I Supplies with ROK Forces
    Champion Brigade Joint Airdrop of Class I Supplies with ROK Forces
    Champion Brigade Joint Airdrop of Class I Supplies with ROK Forces
    Champion Brigade Joint Airdrop of Class I Supplies with ROK Forces
    Champion Brigade Joint Airdrop of Class I Supplies with ROK Forces
    Champion Brigade Joint Airdrop of Class I Supplies with ROK Forces
    Champion Brigade Joint Airdrop of Class I Supplies with ROK Forces
    Champion Brigade Joint Airdrop of Class I Supplies with ROK Forces
    Champion Brigade Joint Airdrop of Class I Supplies with ROK Forces

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    Second to None
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    Champion Brigade

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