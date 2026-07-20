Champion Brigade Joint Airdrop of Class I Supplies with ROK Forces

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U.S. Army Capt. Thomas Lee, Division Support Operations deputy, Capt. Lata English, materials management branch chief, and Chief Warrant Officer Brandan Reagan, airdrop technician, all assigned to Division Support Operations, Division Sustainment Brigade, 2d Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division, work together to unfasten an airdrop load near Yeoju, South Korea, July 16, 2026. Champion Brigade joined Republic of Korea Army and Airforce partners to practice dropping rations by plane. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Mark Bowman)