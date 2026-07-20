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    Champion Brigade Joint Airdrop of Class I Supplies with ROK Forces [Image 2 of 11]

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    Champion Brigade Joint Airdrop of Class I Supplies with ROK Forces

    YEOJU, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    07.15.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    2ID Sustainment Brigade

    Class I Supplies descend to the ground near Yeoju, South Korea, July 16, 2026. Division Sustainment Brigade, 2d Infantry Division/ROK-U.S.Combined Division, joined Republic of Korea Army and Airforce partners to practice dropping rations by plane. (U.S. Army photo by ROK Capt. Yerin Jeon)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.15.2026
    Date Posted: 07.21.2026 00:01
    Photo ID: 9821727
    VIRIN: 260716-D-A0651-1002
    Resolution: 1536x2048
    Size: 889.96 KB
    Location: YEOJU, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

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    Champion Brigade Joint Airdrop of Class I Supplies with ROK Forces
    Champion Brigade Joint Airdrop of Class I Supplies with ROK Forces
    Champion Brigade Joint Airdrop of Class I Supplies with ROK Forces
    Champion Brigade Joint Airdrop of Class I Supplies with ROK Forces
    Champion Brigade Joint Airdrop of Class I Supplies with ROK Forces
    Champion Brigade Joint Airdrop of Class I Supplies with ROK Forces
    Champion Brigade Joint Airdrop of Class I Supplies with ROK Forces
    Champion Brigade Joint Airdrop of Class I Supplies with ROK Forces
    Champion Brigade Joint Airdrop of Class I Supplies with ROK Forces
    Champion Brigade Joint Airdrop of Class I Supplies with ROK Forces
    Champion Brigade Joint Airdrop of Class I Supplies with ROK Forces

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