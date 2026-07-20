Champion Brigade Joint Airdrop of Class I Supplies with ROK Forces

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U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer Brandan Reagan, an airdrop technician assigned to Division Support Operations, Division Sustainment Brigade, 2d Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division, and Korean Augmentee to the U.S. Army Sgt. Hyukjun Yang, work together to unfasten Class I supplies near Yeoju, South Korea, July 16, 2026. Champion Brigade joined Republic of Korea Army and Airforce partners to practice dropping rations by plane. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Mark Bowman)