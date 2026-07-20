Champion Brigade Joint Airdrop of Class I Supplies with ROK Forces

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U.S. Army Spc. Joshua Siemion, an automated logistical specialist assigned to 194th Division Sustainment Support Battalion, Division Sustainment Brigade, 2d Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division, loads rations into a Light Medium Tactical Vehicle near Yeoju, South Korea, July 16, 2026. Champion Brigade joined Republic of Korea Army and Airforce partners to practice dropping rations by plane. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Mark Bowman)