U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer Brandan Reagan, an airdrop technician assigned to Division Support Operations, Division Sustainment Brigade, 2d Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division, unties an airdrop load near Yeoju, South Korea, July 16, 2026. Champion Brigade joined Republic of Korea Army and Airforce partners to practice dropping rations by plane. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Mark Bowman)
|Date Taken:
|07.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.21.2026 00:01
|Photo ID:
|9821723
|VIRIN:
|260716-A-BF020-1002
|Resolution:
|5166x4160
|Size:
|7.89 MB
|Location:
|YEOJU, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Champion Brigade Joint Airdrop of Class I Supplies with ROK Forces [Image 11 of 11], by SPC Mark Bowman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.