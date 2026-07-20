Champion Brigade Joint Airdrop of Class I Supplies with ROK Forces

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U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer Brandan Reagan, an airdrop technician assigned to Division Support Operations, Division Sustainment Brigade, 2d Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division, unties an airdrop load near Yeoju, South Korea, July 16, 2026. Champion Brigade joined Republic of Korea Army and Airforce partners to practice dropping rations by plane. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Mark Bowman)