Champion Brigade Joint Airdrop of Class I Supplies with ROK Forces

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Republic of Korea CN 325 conducts an airdrop near Yeoju, South Korea, July 16, 2026. Division Sustainment Brigade, 2d Infantry Division/ROK-U.S.Combined Division, joined Republic of Korea Army and Airforce partners to practice dropping rations by plane. (U.S. Army photo by ROK Capt. Yerin Jeon)