39th Strategic Signal Battalion Changes Command.

U.S. Army Lt. Col. James Torrence, the former commander of the 39th Strategic Signal Battalion, delivers a speech for a Change of Command ceremony on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, June 11, 2026. Lt. Col. James Torrence relinquished command to Lt. Col. Victoria Maynard. (U.S. Army photo by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.17.2026 06:21
|Photo ID:
|9815935
|VIRIN:
|260611-A-BD610-1143
|Resolution:
|4773x7159
|Size:
|12.33 MB
|Location:
|CHIèVRES, HAINAUT (WAL), BE
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
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