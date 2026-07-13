39th Strategic Signal Battalion Changes Command.

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U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 39th Strategic Signal Battalion, stand in unit formation during a Change of Command ceremony on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, June 11, 2026. Lt. Col. James Torrence relinquished command to Lt. Col. Victoria Maynard. (U.S. Army photo by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)