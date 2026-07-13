39th Strategic Signal Battalion Changes Command.

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Lt. Col. Victoria Maynard, left, incoming commander of the 39th Strategic Signal Battalion, holds the unit colors received from the presiding officer, Col. Slade K. Smith, commander, 2nd Theater Signal Brigade, during a Change of Command Ceremony on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, June 11, 2026. Lt. Col. James Torrence relinquished command to Lt. Col. Victoria Maynard. (U.S. Army photo by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)