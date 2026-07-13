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    39th Strategic Signal Battalion Changes Command. [Image 6 of 11]

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    39th Strategic Signal Battalion Changes Command.

    CHIèVRES, HAINAUT (WAL), BELGIUM

    06.10.2026

    Photo by Pierre Courtejoie 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army Lt. Col. Victoria Maynard, left, incoming commander of the 39th Strategic Signal Battalion, holds the unit colors received from the presiding officer, Col. Slade K. Smith, commander, 2nd Theater Signal Brigade, during a Change of Command Ceremony on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, June 11, 2026. Lt. Col. James Torrence relinquished command to Lt. Col. Victoria Maynard. (U.S. Army photo by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.10.2026
    Date Posted: 07.17.2026 06:21
    Photo ID: 9815932
    VIRIN: 260611-A-BD610-1089
    Resolution: 7320x4880
    Size: 9.35 MB
    Location: CHIèVRES, HAINAUT (WAL), BE
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 39th Strategic Signal Battalion Changes Command. [Image 11 of 11], by Pierre Courtejoie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    39th Strategic Signal Battalion Changes Command.
    39th Strategic Signal Battalion Changes Command.
    39th Strategic Signal Battalion Changes Command.
    39th Strategic Signal Battalion Changes Command.
    39th Strategic Signal Battalion Changes Command.
    39th Strategic Signal Battalion Changes Command.
    39th Strategic Signal Battalion Changes Command.
    39th Strategic Signal Battalion Changes Command.
    39th Strategic Signal Battalion Changes Command.
    39th Strategic Signal Battalion Changes Command.
    39th Strategic Signal Battalion Changes Command.

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    39th Sig Bn
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    2nd Theater Signal Brigade
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