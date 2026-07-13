U.S. Army Lt. Col. Victoria Maynard, left, incoming commander of the 39th Strategic Signal Battalion, holds the unit colors received from the presiding officer, Col. Slade K. Smith, commander, 2nd Theater Signal Brigade, during a Change of Command Ceremony on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, June 11, 2026. Lt. Col. James Torrence relinquished command to Lt. Col. Victoria Maynard. (U.S. Army photo by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.17.2026 06:21
|Photo ID:
|9815932
|VIRIN:
|260611-A-BD610-1089
|Resolution:
|7320x4880
|Size:
|9.35 MB
|Location:
|CHIèVRES, HAINAUT (WAL), BE
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 39th Strategic Signal Battalion Changes Command. [Image 11 of 11], by Pierre Courtejoie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.