39th Strategic Signal Battalion Changes Command.

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U.S. Army Col. Slade K. Smith, second from left, commander, 2nd Theater Signal Brigade, delivers a speech during an awards ceremony for the departing leader of 39th Strategic Signal Battalion, Lt. Col. James Torrence, on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, June 11, 2026. The Command group of the 2nd Theater Signal Brigade was in Belgium for the 39th Strategic Signal Battalion Change of Command. (U.S. Army photo by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)