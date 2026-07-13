39th Strategic Signal Battalion Changes Command.

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U.S. Army Lt. Col. James Torrence, right, departing commander of the 39th Strategic Signal Battalion, relinquishes the unit colors to the presiding officer, Col. Slade K. Smith, commander, 2nd Theater Signal Brigade, during a Change of Command Ceremony on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, June 11, 2026. Lt. Col. James Torrence relinquished command to Lt. Col. Victoria Maynard. (U.S. Army photo by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)