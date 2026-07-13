39th Strategic Signal Battalion Changes Command.

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U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Jared E. Mitchell hands Col. Slade K. Smith the Meritorious Service Medal awarded to Lt. Col. James Torrence, on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, June 11, 2026. Col. Smith and Command Sgt. Maj. Mitchell are with the 2nd Theater Signal Brigade while Lt. Col. Torrence is the outgoing Commander of the 39th Strategic Signal Battalion. (U.S. Army photo by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)