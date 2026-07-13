39th Strategic Signal Battalion Changes Command.

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U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 39th Strategic Signal Battalion field a Color Guard for a Change of Command ceremony on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, June 11, 2026. Lt. Col. James Torrence relinquished command of the unit to Lt. Col. Victoria Maynard. (U.S. Army photo by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)