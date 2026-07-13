U.S. Army Col. Slade K. Smith, commander, 2nd Theater Signal Brigade, delivers a speech as the presiding officer of a Change of Command ceremony on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, June 11, 2026. Lt. Col. James Torrence relinquished command to Lt. Col. Victoria Maynard. (U.S. Army photo by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.17.2026 06:21
|Photo ID:
|9815934
|VIRIN:
|260611-A-BD610-1110
|Resolution:
|6189x4126
|Size:
|13.1 MB
|Location:
|CHIèVRES, HAINAUT (WAL), BE
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 39th Strategic Signal Battalion Changes Command. [Image 11 of 11], by Pierre Courtejoie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.