39th Strategic Signal Battalion Changes Command.

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U.S. Soldiers render honours during the playing of the national anthems during a Change of Command ceremony on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, June 11, 2026. U.S. Army Lt. Col. James Torrence relinquished command of the 39th Strategic Signal Battalion to Lt. Col. Victoria Maynard. (U.S. Army photo by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)