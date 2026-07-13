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    CFAY Environmental Stewardship Bridges Mission and Conservation [Image 7 of 10]

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    CFAY Environmental Stewardship Bridges Mission and Conservation

    IKEGO, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    06.10.2026

    Photo by Seaman Yolimar Lara Llabres 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    ZUSHI, Japan (June 11, 2026) – Members of the Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY) Environmental Division inspect a trail camera during a survey in Ikego Forest June 11, 2026. This hands-on work is part of a broader environmental stewardship program that protects base infrastructure by cultivating a healthy ecosystem. For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet’s forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Airman Lara Llabres)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.10.2026
    Date Posted: 07.16.2026 23:32
    Photo ID: 9815451
    VIRIN: 260611-N-CW092-4464
    Resolution: 2048x1365
    Size: 619.53 KB
    Location: IKEGO, KANAGAWA, JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, CFAY Environmental Stewardship Bridges Mission and Conservation [Image 10 of 10], by SN Yolimar Lara Llabres, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    CFAY Environmental Stewardship Bridges Mission and Conservation
    CFAY Environmental Stewardship Bridges Mission and Conservation
    CFAY Environmental Stewardship Bridges Mission and Conservation
    CFAY Environmental Stewardship Bridges Mission and Conservation
    CFAY Environmental Stewardship Bridges Mission and Conservation
    CFAY Environmental Stewardship Bridges Mission and Conservation
    CFAY Environmental Stewardship Bridges Mission and Conservation
    CFAY Environmental Stewardship Bridges Mission and Conservation
    CFAY Environmental Stewardship Bridges Mission and Conservation
    CFAY Environmental Stewardship Bridges Mission and Conservation

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