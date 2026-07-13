CFAY Environmental Stewardship Bridges Mission and Conservation

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ZUSHI, Japan (June 11, 2026) – A natural resources specialist for the Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY) Environmental Division, smiles while working near a restored stream in the Ikego Hills Family Housing Area June 11, 2026. The team's efforts in habitat restoration support a higher diversity of insects, birds, and mammals. For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet’s forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Airman Lara Llabres)