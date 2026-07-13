CFAY Environmental Stewardship Bridges Mission and Conservation

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ZUSHI, Japan (June 11, 2026) – Scott Vogt, the Planning and Conservation Branch Chief for the Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY) Environmental Division, reviews settings on a remote trail camera June 11, 2026. According to Vogt, fostering a healthy ecosystem directly supports mission readiness by enhancing community morale and protecting base infrastructure. For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet’s forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Airman Lara Llabres)