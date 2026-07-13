CFAY Environmental Stewardship Bridges Mission and Conservation

Photo By Seaman Yolimar Lara Llabres | ZUSHI, Japan (June 11, 2026) – Members of the Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY) Environmental Division inspect a trail camera during a survey in Ikego Forest June 11, 2026. This hands-on work is part of a broader environmental stewardship program that protects base infrastructure by cultivating a healthy ecosystem. For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet’s forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Airman Lara Llabres) see less | View Image Page

A silent defense system protects the U.S. Navy’s largest overseas installation. It isn’t made of steel or concrete, but of native broadleaf trees, natural wetlands and thriving wildlife.

Capturing this living shield in action brought me into the quiet spaces of the Ikego Forest. As morning light filtered through the dense greenery, my camera lens focused on the unseen efforts of the CFAY Environmental Division.

Through my viewfinder, I watched environmental professionals meticulously swapping out the batteries on a network of trail cameras set up to monitor the rich animal activity hidden within the woods. It is a constant effort to maintain the delicate ecological balance that keeps the base secure.

Higher diversity habitats are more resilient because they support a larger number of species, said Scott Vogt, the supervisory interdisciplinary biologist and planning and conservation branch chief for the CFAY Environmental Division. “One disease or a bug might take out some plants, but if you have higher diversity, it doesn’t take out everything.”

Urbanization across Japan’s Miura Peninsula has created isolated pockets of nature, which Vogt described as “islands of habitat surrounded by urbanization.” The 710-acre Ikego Housing Area acts as a vital environmental corridor connecting these fragmented habitats.

This corridor serves a dual purpose: supporting local biodiversity and fulfilling the Navy’s commitment to being a responsible steward of the land. Preserving this natural heritage is a tangible way to demonstrate respect for the host nation’s environment.

“It’s a really important link between the habitat [to the north of Ikego] and what’s down here in Ikego,” Vogt said. “It links so you get gene flow for most species; birds obviously, but snakes, rodents and small mammals. If that was cut off, you wouldn’t get that.”

Navigating the rugged terrain to reach these remote sites where trail cameras are set up is no small feat. While we traversed the dense forest, Vogt shared a notable detail about the trails. The paths leading to and from the trail cameras are cleared and maintained by the Fleet Reserve Association, a group of volunteer military veterans. It is a fitting partnership, blending continued service with environmental stewardship.

This level of ecological success relies heavily on strong partnerships. Vogt noted the environmental division maintains an excellent relationship with the Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) maintenance staff in Ikego Hills Family Housing Area, who step in whenever asked to assist with habitat management, such as maintaining the firefly streams.

As the day progressed, the team and I moved toward the local school area to address a minor ecological mystery: something had been making a steady meal out of the nearby bamboo. To identify the local wildlife responsible, the team carefully installed a fresh set of trail cameras, eager to capture the culprit in action. This effort is part of a larger habitat management plan targeting encroaching dwarf bamboo, which forms dense monocultures that choke out native flora.

“With higher plant diversity comes a higher diversity of invertebrates, like insects, which a lot of birds and rodents feed on. So, it kind of helps everything,” Vogt said. “You get more insects, more prey for birds, rodents and snakes, and this in turn supports a variety of native mammals, like weasels and tanuki at Ikego.”

The team also celebrated significant wildlife victories, including the successful restoration of firefly habitats near the Ikego Elementary School. Following a severe typhoon in 2020, the team worked to rebuild the habitat for these culturally significant insects, and the population is now self-sustaining.

Because fireflies hold a revered place in Japanese traditions, this restoration resonates far beyond the base gates. Conservation efforts like these show local citizens the base is actively invested in protecting and healing the shared environment.

While tracking wildlife and changing batteries might seem worlds away from typical military operations, the work is vital to the broader mission. Vogt explained that while these conservation efforts are strictly required under the Japan Environmental Governing Standards, the human impact is just as critical.

People naturally want to live in an environment that brings them peace and happiness rather than surrounded by concrete, he said. “The care poured into the natural surroundings does more than just protect the forest; it integrates morale directly into the community.”

The continuous effort to foster life and restore ecological balance across CFAY proves that conservation is a critical enabler of military operations. By transforming vulnerable landscapes into resilient, thriving ecosystems, the environmental team provides a natural shield for essential base infrastructure, a sanctuary for the service members it serves, and a lasting bridge of goodwill with the installation’s Japanese neighbors.

Fostering a beautiful, well-maintained environment brings the community together and maintains a good host-nation relationship, said Vogt. “It provides a sense of sanctuary that ultimately enhances the mental stability and operational readiness of every community member stationed here.”