CFAY Environmental Stewardship Bridges Mission and Conservation

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ZUSHI, Japan (June 11, 2026) – Scott Vogt, left, Supervisory Interdisciplinary Biologist for the Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY) Environmental Division, works with a team member to set up a wildlife camera June 11, 2026. The team is tracking which animals are eating bamboo to manage invasive species and promote native plant growth. For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet’s forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Airman Lara Llabres)