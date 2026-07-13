CFAY Environmental Stewardship Bridges Mission and Conservation

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ZUSHI, Japan (June 11, 2026) – A member of the Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY) environmental team installs a motion-activated trail camera in the forest near Ikego Hills Family Housing Area June 11, 2026. These cameras are essential tools for monitoring the behavior of native species, including the Japanese night heron, and help guide habitat management plans. For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet’s forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Airman Lara Llabres)