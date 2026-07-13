CFAY Environmental Stewardship Bridges Mission and Conservation

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ZUSHI, Japan (June 11, 2026) – Scott Vogt, Supervisory Interdisciplinary Biologist for the Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY) Environmental Division, points to signs of animal activity in a bamboo grove June 11, 2026. The team uses such evidence to strategically place cameras to identify species and better understand the forest's food web. For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet’s forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Airman Lara Llabres)