CFAY Environmental Stewardship Bridges Mission and Conservation

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ZUSHI, Japan (June 11, 2026) – An environmental specialist with Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY) adjusts a remote trail camera near Ikego Hills Family Housing Area June 11, 2026. The CFAY Environmental Division uses a network of these cameras to monitor wildlife and assess the ecological health of the forest, which serves as a vital habitat corridor on the Miura Peninsula. For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet’s forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Airman Lara Llabres)