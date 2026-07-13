ZUSHI, Japan (June 11, 2026) – An environmental specialist with Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY) adjusts a remote trail camera near Ikego Hills Family Housing Area June 11, 2026. The CFAY Environmental Division uses a network of these cameras to monitor wildlife and assess the ecological health of the forest, which serves as a vital habitat corridor on the Miura Peninsula. For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet’s forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Airman Lara Llabres)
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.16.2026 23:32
|Photo ID:
|9815445
|VIRIN:
|260611-N-CW092-4363
|Resolution:
|1200x800
|Size:
|268.68 KB
|Location:
|IKEGO, KANAGAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CFAY Environmental Stewardship Bridges Mission and Conservation [Image 10 of 10], by SN Yolimar Lara Llabres, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.