CFAY Environmental Stewardship Bridges Mission and Conservation

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ZUSHI, Japan (June 11, 2026) – A member of the Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY) environmental team observes the restored firefly habitat near the Ikego Elementary School June 11, 2026. The team successfully rebuilt the habitat following a typhoon in 2020, leading to a self-sustaining population of culturally significant insects. For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet’s forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Airman Lara Llabres)