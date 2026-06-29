8 FSS welcomes new commander

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U.S. Air Force Maj. Kenneth Lee, incoming 8th Force Support Squadron commander, renders his first salute to the squadron during the 8th FSS change of command ceremony at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 2, 2026. The first salute is a traditional military gesture marking a commander's formal assumption of leadership over a unit. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Cedrique Oldaker)