8 FSS welcomes new commander

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U.S. Air Force Maj. Kenneth Lee, incoming 8th Force Support Squadron commander, delivers remarks during the 8th FSS change of command ceremony at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 2, 2026. Lee addressed the squadron for the first time after formally assuming command of the unit. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Cedrique Oldaker)