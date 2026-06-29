8 FSS welcomes new commander

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U.S. Air Force Maj. Tawny Pelletier, outgoing 8th Force Support Squadron commander, receives a letter of appreciation from Republic of Korea Air Force Maj. Lee Ji-yong, 38th Personnel Administration Branch commander, during the 8th FSS change of command ceremony at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 2, 2026. Change of command ceremonies represent the formal transfer of authority and responsibility for a unit from one commanding officer to another. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Cedrique Oldaker)