8 FSS welcomes new commander

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U.S. Air Force Col. Lauren Guibert, 8th Mission Support Group commander, presents the Meritorious Service Medal to Maj. Tawny Pelletier, outgoing 8th Force Support Squadron commander, during the 8th FSS change of command ceremony at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 2, 2026. Pelletier received the medal for her outstanding achievements and service while leading the squadron. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Cedrique Oldaker)