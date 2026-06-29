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    8 FSS welcomes new commander [Image 2 of 9]

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    8 FSS welcomes new commander

    KUNSAN AB, SOUTH KOREA

    07.01.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Cedrique Oldaker 

    8th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Lauren Guibert, 8th Mission Support Group commander, presents the Meritorious Service Medal to Maj. Tawny Pelletier, outgoing 8th Force Support Squadron commander, during the 8th FSS change of command ceremony at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 2, 2026. Pelletier received the medal for her outstanding achievements and service while leading the squadron. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Cedrique Oldaker)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.01.2026
    Date Posted: 07.01.2026 23:59
    Photo ID: 9787778
    VIRIN: 260702-F-TF632-1035
    Resolution: 5168x3438
    Size: 1.99 MB
    Location: KUNSAN AB, KR
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 8 FSS welcomes new commander [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Cedrique Oldaker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    8 FSS welcomes new commander
    8 FSS welcomes new commander
    8 FSS welcomes new commander
    8 FSS welcomes new commander
    8 FSS welcomes new commander
    8 FSS welcomes new commander
    8 FSS welcomes new commander
    8 FSS welcomes new commander
    8 FSS welcomes new commander

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    Force Support Squadron
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    8th FSS
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