8 FSS welcomes new commander

U.S. Air Force Maj. Tawny Pelletier, outgoing 8th Force Support Squadron commander, receives a final salute from the squadron during the 8th FSS change of command ceremony at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 2, 2026. The final salute is a traditional military gesture marking the conclusion of a commander's leadership of a unit. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Cedrique Oldaker)
|Date Taken:
|07.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.02.2026 00:00
|Photo ID:
|9787782
|VIRIN:
|260702-F-TF632-1083
|Resolution:
|5530x3679
|Size:
|2.21 MB
|Location:
|KUNSAN AB, KR
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
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