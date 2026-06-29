8 FSS welcomes new commander

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U.S. Air Force Maj. Tawny Pelletier, outgoing 8th Force Support Squadron commander, receives a final salute from the squadron during the 8th FSS change of command ceremony at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 2, 2026. The final salute is a traditional military gesture marking the conclusion of a commander's leadership of a unit. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Cedrique Oldaker)