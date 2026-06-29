8 FSS welcomes new commander

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U.S. Air Force Col. Lauren Guibert, center, 8th Mission Support Group commander, receives the guidon from Maj. Tawny Pelletier, outgoing 8th Force Support Squadron commander, during the 8th FSS change of command ceremony at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 2, 2026. The passing of the guidon represents the formal transfer of authority and responsibility from the outgoing commander to the incoming leadership. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Cedrique Oldaker)