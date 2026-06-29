8 FSS welcomes new commander

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U.S. Air Force Col. Lauren Guibert, 8th Mission Support Group commander, delivers remarks during the 8th Force Support Squadron change of command ceremony at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 2, 2026. Guibert presided over the ceremony, which represented the formal transfer of authority and responsibility for the squadron. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Cedrique Oldaker)