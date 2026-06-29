8 FSS welcomes new commander

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U.S. Air Force Maj. Kenneth Lee, incoming 8th Force Support Squadron commander, receives the guidon from Col. Lauren Guibert, 8th Mission Support Group commander, during the 8th FSS change of command ceremony at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 2, 2026. The passing of the guidon represents the formal transfer of authority and responsibility to the incoming leadership. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Cedrique Oldaker)