8 FSS welcomes new commander

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U.S. Air Force Maj. Tawny Pelletier, outgoing 8th Force Support Squadron commander, addresses the formation during the 8th FSS change of command ceremony at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 2, 2026. The ceremony marked the conclusion of Pelletier's tenure leading the squadron. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Cedrique Oldaker)