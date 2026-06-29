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    Legend-class national security cutter USCGC Kimball conducts operations in the Pacific and Caribbean Sea during 73-day multi-mission patrol [Image 7 of 9]

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    Legend-class national security cutter USCGC Kimball conducts operations in the Pacific and Caribbean Sea during 73-day multi-mission patrol

    AT SEA

    05.31.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard Pacific Area

    A landing signal officer aboard the Legend-class national security cutter USCGC Kimball (WMSL 756) directs the cutter’s tiedown team using hand signals during helicopter training with a U.S. Army MH-60 while patrolling off the coast of Honduras June 2, 2026. Joint training opportunities enhance interoperability between the services and support preparedness for humanitarian assistance and disaster relief operations at the start of hurricane season. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Emigdio Virgen).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.31.2026
    Date Posted: 07.01.2026 17:21
    Photo ID: 9787151
    VIRIN: 260602-G-G0200-2002
    Resolution: 2976x1984
    Size: 926.6 KB
    Location: AT SEA
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 2

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    Legend-class national security cutter USCGC Kimball conducts operations in the Pacific and Caribbean Sea during 73-day multi-mission patrol
    Legend-class national security cutter USCGC Kimball conducts operations in the Pacific and Caribbean Sea during 73-day multi-mission patrol
    Legend-class national security cutter USCGC Kimball conducts operations in the Pacific and Caribbean Sea during 73-day multi-mission patrol
    Legend-class national security cutter USCGC Kimball conducts operations in the Pacific and Caribbean Sea during 73-day multi-mission patrol
    Legend-class national security cutter USCGC Kimball conducts operations in the Pacific and Caribbean Sea during 73-day multi-mission patrol
    Legend-class national security cutter USCGC Kimball conducts operations in the Pacific and Caribbean Sea during 73-day multi-mission patrol
    Legend-class national security cutter USCGC Kimball conducts operations in the Pacific and Caribbean Sea during 73-day multi-mission patrol
    Legend-class national security cutter USCGC Kimball conducts operations in the Pacific and Caribbean Sea during 73-day multi-mission patrol
    Legend-class national security cutter USCGC Kimball conducts operations in the Pacific and Caribbean Sea during 73-day multi-mission patrol

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    At Sea
    USCGC Kimball
    Operation Pacific Viper
    Operation Southern Spear

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