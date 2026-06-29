Legend-class national security cutter USCGC Kimball conducts operations in the Pacific and Caribbean Sea during 73-day multi-mission patrol

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A landing signal officer aboard the Legend-class national security cutter USCGC Kimball (WMSL 756) directs the cutter’s tiedown team using hand signals during helicopter training with a U.S. Army MH-60 while patrolling off the coast of Honduras June 2, 2026. Joint training opportunities enhance interoperability between the services and support preparedness for humanitarian assistance and disaster relief operations at the start of hurricane season. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Emigdio Virgen).